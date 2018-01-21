Patriots quarterback Brady needed stitches

LOS ANGELES: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady needed stitches to repair a cut on his right hand which he suffered during Wednesday’s practice for the AFC championship game, the US media reported Saturday.

The NFL Network said Brady suffered the cut in a minor collision with a running back which led to an initial scare about whether he would be available to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Patriots declined to release details about Brady’s hand.

Brady is listed as questionable for the game but the injury is not believed to be serious and he practised with his teammates on Friday, wearing a glove on both hands.

There is a chance he could play and wear a glove on his throwing hand. He also wore gloves to the team’s new conference on Friday.

Asked how his injured right hand was feeling and whether he threw any footballs Friday, Brady said: “I’m not talking about that.”

Brady’s teammates told reporters his throwing arm looked fine on Friday.

