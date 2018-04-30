Patrombon, Capadocia bag PPS Crankit Open crowns

Jeson Patrombon and Marian Capadocia pulled off a pair of three-set thrillers over their respective top-seeded rivals to share top honors in the PPS-PEPP MAC’s Crankit Open Tennis Championships at the PCA courts in Paco, Manila last Sunday.

Patrombon, 25, rallied from an opening set defeat with a big fightback in the second frame then banked on a strong finish to beat fellow Davis Cup veteran Johnny Arcilla in the decider, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, and claim the men’s Open singles crown worth P100,000 in the event sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala and the MAC’s Crankit Foundation of Australia, led by MCTA (MAC’s Crankit Tennis Academy) founder-coach Patricia Concon-Puzon.

Capadocia, on the other hand, upended top seed Khim Iglupas in a nail-biting, see-sawing finale, hacking out a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6(5) decision to snare the women’s Open singles diadem worth P50,000 in the weeklong event backed by Dunlop, Happy Pet Products, Rep. Patrick Aquino, Tan Yan Kee Foundation, Pacific Cross, Secure Storage, The Catalog Shopper, Sea King, DWIZ 882 AM, Positive Session, Silver Screen and Brohood.

It was actually the duo’s second straight victories as Patrombon and Capadocia also ruled the Brookside Open in Cainta, Rizal two weeks ago.

“These two should inspire the young players that through hard work and determination, one can overcome even the toughest of the odds,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/COO Bobby Castro.

After Capadocia and Iglupas split the first two sets, the former took the first two games in the decider but the latter fought back and won the next two then racked up two of the next three to wrest the lead, 4-3. But Capadocia refused to give up and won the next two, including the grueling ninth game to regain the lead. Iglupas, however, took the 10th game and the duo held serves leading to the tiebreaker.

In a duel of spurts, Patrombon took the first three games in the opening set but Arcilla struck back and won the next three to draw level. The Iligan City ace then held serve in the seventh game but Arcilla took the next three and the ser.

Arcilla sustained his momentum and went up, 2-0, and 3-1, in the second frame but Patrombon rallied to win the next three and after Arcilla broke the spell and tied at 4-4, Patrombon won the next two to force a decider.

He also racked up the first two games in the third and after Arcilla fought back and won the next two, Patrombon saved his best for last, sweeping the next four in convincing fashion to complete the come-from-behind win in 1:38.

The No. 2 Patrombon held off reigning PCA Open Bryan Otico, 6-3, 6-4, in the semis to seal another title showdown with Arcilla, who scored a 6-4(ret.) win over arch rival PJ Tierro in the semis.

The fourth-ranked Capadocia, meanwhile, rallied past Clarice Patrimonio, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1, in the semis while Iglupas came into the finals oozing with confidence following a series of lopsided victories, including a 6-1, 6-1 romp over Ma. Regina Santiago in the Final Four.

Patrimonio later teamed up with American Kane Madison and foiled Iglupas and Shaira Rivera, 0-6, 6-4, 10-6, for the women’s doubles title while Arcilla and Otico came away with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Patrombon and Tierro in the men’s doubles finals.