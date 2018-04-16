Patrombon, Capadocia clinch Brookside Open crowns

Jeson Patrombon missed slugging it out with fellow Davis Cup mainstay Johnny Arcilla but got the job done just the same, overwhelming Vicente Anasta, 6-0, 6-3, in the men’s singles finals while Marian Capadocia snared the women’s crown in the PPS-PEPP Brookside Hills Open Tennis Championships in Cainta, Rizal on Sunday.

Patrombon, 25, kept the momentum of his 6-1, 6-1 romp over Fritz Verdad in the semifinals, shutting out doubles partner Anasta in the first set then yielding just three games on his way to nailing the crown and pocketing the top purse of P50,000 in the week-long event put up by Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro and backed by Asiatraders Corp., distributor of Slazenger/Dunlop as official ball.

Anasta stood in the way of the projected Patrombon-Arcilla title face-off as the No. 3 bet upended the top-ranked veteran in the Final Four, fashioning out a 6-4, 6-2 victory to earn a crack at the championship.

The 22-year-old Capadocia, on the other hand, needed to toughen up to hold off Clarice Patrimonio, 6-4, 6-4, in their side of the finals of the event sponsored by Rep. Jack Duavit, Mayor Keith Nieto, Vitoria Construction, Pasture to Plate, Feeds Edition, Rublou Mall and Allan del Castillo and supported by Greenrose, St. Louis Realty Corp., board member Gongora, East Electric Construction and Ortigas Hospital.

The third-seeded Capadocia, who came into the event in top form, having won the doubles title with Fatma Al Nabhani in the Manama ITF Women’s Circuit in Bahrain recently, bundled out No. 2 Patricia Velez, 6-1, 6-2, in the semis while the No. 4 Patrimonio stunned top seed Aileen Rogan, 6-1, 6-0.

Arcilla, meanwhile, salvaged the doubles diadem in partnership with sibling Joseph, edging Patrombon and Anasta, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-5, to claim the top P20,000 purse while Rogan and Bambi Zoleta foiled the Patrimonio sisters, Christine and Clarice, 6-2, 7-6(3), to bag the women’s doubles title worth P15,000.