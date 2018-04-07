Patrombon, Otico begins campaign in Davis Cup Asia-Oceania

Filipino tennis sensations Jeson Patrombon and John Bryan Otico experienced contrasting results against Thai players on Saturday in the 2018 Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group II tie semifinals at the Philippine Columbian Association clay courts in Paco, Manila.

The 25-year-old Patrombon opened the day with a resounding 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Jirat Navasirisomboon giving the Philippines an early 1-0 lead in the best-of-five tournament.

But the Thais were quick to retaliate, as Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul gave himself an early birthday present by beating Otico 6-3, 6-4 to knot the series at one apiece.

Trongcharoenchaikul will turn 23 today.

Thailand beat Team Philippines 5-0 last year in the same round. But eight-time PCA champion Johnny Arcilla is confident that they are capable of besting the Thais and advance to the next round.

“We will go all-out especially in the doubles. We will keep in mind that this is our homecourt and our countrymen are here to support us,’ Arcilla said in Filipino.

The 38-year-old Arcilla added that they are dedicating the tournament to reigning UAAP MVP Alberto Lim who failed to suit up for the nationals because of a shoulder injury.

Arcilla and partner Francis Casey Alcantara will take on the famed tandem of Sanchai and Sonchat Ratiwatana at 10 a.m. today.

Meanwhile, in singles action, Patrombon goes up against Trongcharoenchaikul while Otico takes on Navasirisomboon.