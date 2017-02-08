PATTS faces EAC-Cavite in NCRUCLAA hoops

PATTS College of Aeronautics hopes to carry the momentum as it battles Emilio Aguinaldo College-Cavite (EAC-C) in the 2017 National Capital Region Universities and Colleges of Luzon Athletic Association (NCRUCLAA) on Thursday at the Olivarez College Gymnasium in Paranaque City.

Coming off a huge 91-81 win against Philippine School of Business Administration-Quezon City (PSBA-QC), last Thursday, PATTS head coach Lency Aransazo wants his players to remain focused on their goal to reach the Top 4.

“Even though some of my players are injured, we will keep on fighting them for us to achieve our goal this season, which is to make it to the Top 4,” said Aransazo.

Aransazo added that the players got a boost in their morale after snapping a two-game losing skid.

“They were really happy and their morale went up again,” he said.

John Paul Manansala erupted for 28 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in their win the last time out and will again lead the charge for PATTS.

He is expected to get support from Joshua Diaz and Jestoni Loyola.

Nemesis Dizon and Christian Ebdani will lead EAC-C, which remains winless after three starts.

The PATTS-EAC-C is set at 2 p.m.

De Ocampo Memorial College and Rizal Technological University, meanwhile, battle for the solo top spot when they clash at 10 a.m. to be followed by tussle between PSBA and Don Bosco Technical College at 12 noon.