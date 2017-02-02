PATTS posts first win in NCRUCLAA

PATTS College of Aeronautics notched its first victory after thumping the Philippine School of Business Administration-Quezon City (PSBA-QC), 91-81, in the 2017 National Capital Region Universities and Colleges of Luzon Athletic Association (NCRUCLAA) on Thursday at the Olivarez College Gymnasium in Parañaque City.

John Paul Manansala delivered 28 points, 11 rebounds and two assists to snap the two-game losing skid of PATTS.

“During the first half, we are still adjusting in the game. I just motivate my teammates to really work for the team and double their effort if we want to win this game,” said Manansala.

Joshua Diaz connected 16 markers and added eight rebounds and four assists while Jestoni Loyola had 12 points, eight boards, and one assist for the Seahorses.

PSBA was leading by three points entering the third period, 49-46, but back-to-back treys from Diaz helped PATTS to grab the lead, 66-63, with 50 seconds remaining in that stage.

In the final canto, Manansala doubled his effort in the paint and led a 7-0 run, 89-78, two minutes left in the game.

“We struggled because some of my players were injured. I just motivated them even though we were short [of players]. If we play a good defense, we can win,” said PATTS head coach Lency Aransazo.

Mark Anthony Briones chipped in 21 points, nine rebounds, and two assists while Michael Angelo Vilario and Christian Joseph Daguro combined for 29 points for the PSBA-Jaguars.

In the other match, De Ocampo Memorial College Cobras routed Emilio Aguinaldo College-Cavite Vanguard, 107-57.

Dharrel Caranguilan finished with 18 points while Igi Boy Sabasaje and John Ryan Pascual had 15 markers each for Cobras.

Rizal Technological University Blue Thunder defeated Olivarez College Sea Lions, 82-71.