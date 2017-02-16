PATTS wallops Don Bosco in NCRUCLAA

PATTS College of Aeronautics easily dismantled Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC), 124-68, in the 2017 National Capital Region Universities and Colleges of Luzon Athletic Association (NCRUCLAA) on Thursday at PATTS Gymnasium.

John Paul Manansala sizzled in the opening quarter by unloading 15 of his 30 points on top of nine rebounds and eight assists in a near triple-double performance for Seahorses, who improved to 3-2 win-loss mark.

PATTS also drew 21 points and five rebounds from Jestoni Loyola, 19 points from Joshua Diaz and 17 markers and 14 boards from Neilmore Cayson in a display of balanced attack.

Manansala’s 15 in the first period powered the Sea­horses to a 35-17 advantage and never looked back since then.

An 11-point production from Loyola extended PATTS’ advantage to 39, 57-25, with 4:10 left in second quarter.

The Seahorses held down the Greywolves, who fell to 0-5, to just 38 points in the second half to stay in contention for a quarterfinals slot.

Carl John Carandang led DBTC with 29 points while Erwin Ramilo and Miguel Gulaned combined for 23 markers.

In other matches, Oli­varez College downed Philippine School of Business Administration (3-2), 77-70, behind Vinnydale Be­gaso’s double-double game of 18 points and 13 boards for Olivarez while Christian Joseph Daguro had 22 markers for PSBA.

Rizal Technological University (RTU), meanwhile, bounced back after defeating Emilio Aguinaldo College (0-5), 72-58. Olivarez and RTU shared the second spot with 4-1 slate apiece.