Pau del Rosario blazes path to pro glory

Pauline del Rosario, 18, a former amateur hotshot is now making waves as a pro. Just last week, she bested Thai Nemittra Juntanaket and fellow Filipina Eagle Ace Superal to rule the ICTSI Orchard Ladies Invitational at Orchard’s Player course in Dasmariñas, Cavite. In a quick chat, Del Rosario told The Manila Times of her exciting journey into the sport.

The Manila Times: How did you get into golf?

Pauline del Rosario: My dad introduced it to me when I was five years old.

TMT: There are other sports to choose from, what was the appeal of golf for you?

PD: I was too young to know. All I knew is that it was fun and it challenged me more than any other sport I tried to play.

TMT: Why do you think female golfers are more successful than their male counterparts in Asia?

PD: I think our women get more experience from a very young age than most men golfers do, I think Asian female golfers can keep up with the international standard because our built and discipline is close to what they have in the big league. Asian men probably lack driving distance at the most and the chance to play in conditions like theirs.

TMT: Based on your experience, is there gender bias in golf?

PD: Thankfully, I have not experienced any biased situations in golf

TMT: How do you prepare yourself for competition physically and mentally?

PD: Nothing special, normal practice and no distractions. My dad makes sure of it.

TMT: What part of competing do you love most?

PD: To be able to see what skills I have, what I can work on and what I can do with my existing set of skills.



TMT: What is your most memorable victory?

PD: I still like how I won in Jr. World when I was 14. I never thought I could actually win one of those.

TMT: Did you play other sports as well? What are your interests outside of golf?

PD: No. No interests other than working out for golf.

TMT: What do you hope to achieve in your career?

PD: Firstly a full LPGA card, and a win in the LPGA.



TMT: Which golfer do you admire most?

PD: Lexi (Lexi Thompson)! I love how she is so fit, despite her busy schedule and how passionate she is about the game.