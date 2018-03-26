‘Paul, Apostle of Christ’ shows the power of faith

This Holy Week, witness the all-too-real story of “Paul, Apostle of Christ.” Purveyed in the perspective of the Apostle Luke, the film depicts Paul in the midst of a brutal Roman campaign against religion, persecuting all those who share the faith and preach the word of the Lord through the most gruesome methods ever devised.

Paul, is held prisoner and sentenced to death by Roman Emperor Nero. Luke, risks his life to visit him and there decides to write another text containing the beginnings of “The Way” and the start of what will later be known as the Church.

Chained and confined in the infamous Mamertine Prison, under the command of the hateful Prefect Mauritius Gallas, Paul introspects, realizing the tribulations he underwent: countless floggings, starvation, stoning, hunger and thirst. Now, as he waits for certain death alone in the dark, shadows of his past misdeeds haunt him and he wonders if he will be able to finish the race well.

The two Apostles struggle against the weakness of humanity and one of Christianity’s grueling oppressions in order to spread the Gospel of Jesus and keep the faith as a beacon of hope to all the believers across the land.

“When I think of God’s grace and mercy and who’s the one embodiment of that, it’s always Paul to me. Somebody who goes from basically the greatest persecutor of early Christians into the greatest evangelizer in all of church history,” writer and director Andrew Hyatt says in the production notes.

Starring Jim Caviezel as Luke, French actor Olivier Martinez as Mauritius Gallas and “Game of Thrones” alumnus James Faulkner in the titular role, “Paul, Apostle of Christ” opened nationwide on March 23 and is still showing exclusively in SM Cinemas.