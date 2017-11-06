Pauleen Luna gives birth to baby girl – Vic Sotto

CELEBRITY couple Vic Sotto and Pauleen Luna need not wait for Christmas to be in a joyful mood as their much-awaited baby has finally arrived.

On Monday, the 63-year-old TV host confirmed through his noontime show “Eat Bulaga” that Luna has given birth to their first born.

During their “Juan for All, All for Juan” segment, Sotto urged his co-host Allan K to greet his wife Luna, who has taken a leave of absence.

The clueless comedian greeted Luna and added a “Happy Birthday,” for the cast usually greeted birthday celebrants on the show.

But Sotto corrected Allan K and told him that it’s still days before the 28-year-old’s birthday.

Appearing confused, Allan K asked, “Bakit, ano bang meron si Pauleen?”

“Anak,” Sotto, also known in show business as “Bossing,” answered.

The new father then promised that he would be sharing photos of his daughter in the coming days. CHRISTINA ALPAD