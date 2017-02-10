Paulo Avelino mum on LJ Reyes’ claims about their son

PLUS: Marichu Maceda wants to bring back MMFF’s commercial viability

As much as possible, Paulo Avelino doesn’t want to talk about the issue involving his love child with sexy actress LJ Reyes.

He said the situation is rather complicated and he fears matters might turn from bad to worse if he says his piece. He said he’d rather talk about the issue at the proper time. With the matter already being handled by lawyers, Paulo said it is best to wait for the right time to express his thoughts.

Regarding the statement from LJ’s camp that he is neglecting the needs of their son, the one-time Urian Best Actor winner said he loves his son and he will always be there for him. He also said that he gives complete child support, contrary to the claims of LJ’s camp.

Given these, it is obvious that Paulo is not happy that he is being pictured as an irresponsible father, but is careful of his works lest they be used used against him.

Paulo’s latest movie titled I ‘m Drunk I Love You from TBA (Tuko, Butchi Boy and Artikulo Uno Productions) with Maja Salvador opens on February 15. It is their first movie together after the teleserye Bridges Of Love.

***

Film industry stalwart Marichu Maceda, owner of the defunct Sampaguita Pictures, and one of the most popular film producers during her time, finally broke her silence regarding the 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival.

The lady producer believes mainstream movies were discriminated at the MMFF and the screening committee favored the indies. She challenged the press to show her a movie producer who is not interested to earn money and she will take back her words.

“Ang challenge ko sa inyo, pakitaan ninyo ako ng isang movie producer na hindi interesadong kumita ng pera. Kakainin ko lahat ng mga sinabi ko. Ang hindi ko lang gusto, ang hindi ko matanggap, laging nagsasalita ang indies na this is the best festival ever,” she said.

Manay Ichu admitted that mainstream movies vying for the festival next time need to step up in all areas of production, but she disagrees that the 2016 outing was “the best festival ever.”

“Our income went down drastically so how can it be the best festival ever? This is business. What’s wrong with trying to make money? Even these indies want to make money. ’Wag nila akong bolahin na ayaw nila ng pera. Hindi totoong nagpu-produce na sila para to improve the cultural image of the Philippines dahil walang identity. Hindi totoo ’yan, kasi lahat sila gustong kumita. Let’s face it, itong mga indie na ito, sumasali sila dati sa Cinemalaya,” she continued.

“Kung ako ang masusunod, gusto kong ibalik ang commercial viability sa pelikula kasi wala tayong pelikula na pambata. Meron ba tayong pelikula nitong last festival na pambata?” she asked.

“But I also admit we have to improve mainstream. Well, maybe it’s a good thing na nagpapakitang-gilas ’yung mainstream ngayon. They discriminated against mainstream. Dun masama ang loob ko. It’s very clear, ayaw nilang papasukin ang mainstream kasi gusto nila, sila lang ang kikita,” she said.

Manay Ichu also noted that the MMFF 2016 did away with the cash prizes that were normally given to the winners of the best film and acting awards. Well, they probably did away with it because the festival earned a meager amount compared to the previous year, which earned more than a billion pesos.