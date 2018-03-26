Paulo Avelino on toughest scenes in ‘Goyo’

Expect more from Paulo Avelino in the coming months with a slew of projects the ABS-CBN actor has been working on. Most anticipated among them, of course, is the biopic “Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral” where he portrays the revered national hero Gregorio del Pilar.

While excited for the public to see this historical epic, Avelino admits he feels tremendous pressure given the surprise success of its prequel, “Heneral Luna,” which box office garnered P250 million in 2015.

“Of course there is pressure from Heneral Luna so we know there are many people waiting to see Goyo. But our main goal here really is just to make a quality film,” Avelino shared with members of media during his launch as endorser of Berroca effervescent drink.

According to the 29-year-old actor, they are finished shooting the period movie which took them seven months.

“Matagal-tagal din namin ginawa ang ‘Goyo.’ We’ve 60 shooting days to be exact. This is aside from the days we needed to rehearse with the horses on how to jump and all that,” he added.

In February, the film’s producer TBA Studios (Tuko Film Productions, Buchi Boy Entertainment, and Artikulo Uno Productions) gave a sneak peek into Goyo—a two-minuter showing Avelino in an underwater scene. The actor confirmed it was the hardest to shoot in the entire movie.

“Mahirap gawin dahil kailangan mong lumubog sa ilalim ng tubig at mag-panic. But I love being in the water; without moving I can hold my breath like a minute and 30 seconds to two minutes.

“But when you have to act that you’re panicking it’s different—it’s harder but that’s what was required for the scene so you have to do it,” he explained.

“Another challenge for us was shooting in different locations. We basically all shoot around Luzon—Ilocos, Tarlac, Zambales, Batangas, Bulacan. Sometimes we had to go up in the mountains, which was tricky because only 4×4 off road cars can make the trip. And then there were times it rained when we got there, so mahirap at magulo.”

Avelino further shared how he had to do a lot of reading and research to give justice to his role, under the guidance of Jerrold Tarog, the same director behind Heneral Luna.

“I had a lot of questions, so Direk Jerrold gave me a lot of reading materials—entire books photocopied for me!”

Asked how soon the public can meet Goyo, Avelino replied, “For now wala pang sinasabi kung kailan ipapalabas but I think it’s coming out by the end of this year.”

Besides Goyo, Avelino is also busy with the teleserye “Asintado,” as well as shooting the movie “Kasal” with Bea Alonzo and Derek Ramsay.

“We’re about to finish the film. I think it’s coming out either late this quarter or early next quarter. The film shows a very modern relationship, laging with complications pero ito medyo iniba lang nila ng konti. Linagyan nila ng konting twists para mag-adapt sa time natin ngayon and also para maiba,” Avelino imparted.

With so much on his plate right now, Avelino considers staying healthy his top priority in order to fulfill all his commitments in his truly thriving career.

“Like many of us today, I have a very active lifestyle. For me, every day is a big day, with varied commitments aside from very demanding production schedules for TV shows and movies that I treat as a blessing. Despite being busy, I keep healthy by continuing my passion for riding motorbikes; I also work out every week. For sure I have enough energy to keep a healthy balance of work and “me” time,” Avelino ended.