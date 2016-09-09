Pawlympics fun for cool canines, pet parents

Dogs have long been regarded as man’s best friend. When trained these animals can be of service to persons with disabilities or search for missing persons during calamities and other emergencies. They are the police’s partners in spotting contrabands carried in ports, stations, terminals and other busy locations.

Just recently, the spotlight turned to cool canines as they competed in the 2016 Doggie Pawlympics Dock Diving and Dog Agility Competitions held at SM Mall of Asia.

Under the auspices of Pet Express, dog lovers and pet parents had lots of fun as they watched their precious mutts challenge one another for the prizes at stake.

Jojo Isorena of the Philippine Dog Athletics Association encouraged keepers of dogs to have their pets try different sports like dock diving and dog agility. Introduced this year is the teacup dog agility for small dogs to help them become smarter and healthier.

Gerald Anderson Foundation, helmed and named after the movie actor, had his brother Ken Anderson join the competition with their K9 dog Koda in the Dock Diving competition. Winning first place in the category was veteran pawlympian Katara with her parent Vicky Ortega.

Joe Claret with his mini pin Max, Vicky Arseo with her Shealty Pasha and Lisa Kulp with Rajah, won the Teacup Dog Agility Competition.