‘Pay back time’ for Fil-Am artists and philanthropists

The Filipino-American achievers in the States of America are one too many. However, the diversity of their achievements in the field of science and arts—film, theater, and fashion, among many others—as well as their philanthropic works are as varied as the regions they represent back home.

Hence, it is difficult to locate them and properly recognize them. Nevertheless, we continue to hear and see a stream of achieving and enviable Fil-Ams who come in and out of the country as do-gooders to pay back their country of origin on their own individualistic way.

Truly deserving of all the recognition, here are some of these admirable Fil-Ams who made it to Caveat’s list:

Anacleto Belleza Millendez, a Humanities major and doctor by profession based in San Francisco. She flies most of the time to the remotest barrios of the country as a volunteer with the support of the locals to diagnose patients and give away free medicines, among others.

Dubbed as “Doktor Ng Bayan,” Millendez airs his medical mission activities in the country through his own cable station operating around Silicon Valley, California.

Furthermore, he is in pre-production of a film titled “Ang Beterano” based on his experience as a volunteer barrio doctor in the Visayas and Mindanao which almost cost his life before he migrated to the States.

A noted fashion designer from Beverly Hills, Boy Lizaso—brother of Cultural Center of the Philippines President Nick Lizaso—annually holds a fund-raising fashion show at Club Pilipino Greenhill’s ballroom. Working with c Pashmina-wearing charitable ladies, their event benefits marginalized school children in the country.

Also in this list is 70 year old Lou Duque Baron, a highly profiled lady of the arts based in California. She is a singer and actress,a film and video music producer and book author. With her philanthropist husband, she founded Hope for the World Foundation whose production of a short film won the Best Short Film category at the prestigious W.I.N.D International Film Festival.

Moreover, the Filipino American Press Club of California has bestowed on Duque-Baron a singular honor for having come out with an internationally published inspirational and semi-autobiographical book titled “ Scripted In Heaven” which has recently been adapted onscreen.

A Grammy nominee with a L.A Music award, the former Mrs. Asia USA grand placer recently breezed into Casa Espanol to announce the theatrical showing of her self-produced nature-friendly film “Butanding.”

Surely, a list of do-gooders coming up yet from North America in the same direction would fill-up a book.