Pay govt P147B for Malampaya, oil firms ordered

The unremitted share of the government in the Malampaya Natural Gas Project that is due from contractors Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC), Shell Philippines and Chevron has reached P146.79 billion from 2002 to 2016, according to the Commission on Audit (CoA).

Meanwhile, the commission has affirmed the notice of charge (NC) on “uncollected” P53-billion income tax from 2002 to December 2009 that the contractors of the Malampaya project were supposed to pay the government.

It denied the motions for reconsideration (MR) filed by the Department of Energy (DoE) and by the three contractors of the gas project (Shell Philippines Exploration B.V. or SPEX, Philippine National Oil Company Exploration Corporation or PNOC-EC, Chevron Malampaya LLC or Chevron), which sought reconsideration of a 2015 CoA decision that affirmed the NC dated October 5, 2010.

“All told, since movants failed to present clear and convincing proof that the payment of the income tax by the government for the account of the contractors under SC [Service Contract] 38 has clear legal basis under the applicable laws, this commission is constrained to deny the consolidated MR,” the audit commission said in a ruling dated January 24, 2018.

According to the ruling, “the assumption of income tax under” SC 38 violated Presidential Decrees (PDs) 87 and 1459 because it effectively resulted in a lower government share than the minimum percentage under the law.

“Contrary to movants’ claim, the aforementioned laws do not contain any specific provision to the effect that the income taxes of the contractors are part of the 60 percent government share,” the CoA said.

According to the January 24 ruling, the DoE said the government’s 60-percent share may include income taxes that is expressly allowed under PDs 87 and 1459 while the PNOC-EC argued that these PDs “provide the statutory basis to rule that the 60 percent share of the government includes the income taxes that it assumed from the contractors.”

“Highlighting that they paid their income taxes and not the government, SPEX and Chevron averred that such payment merely forms part of the government’s 60 percent share as stated in Section 18[b]of PD 87 and Section 1[a]of PD 1459. Proofs of payment were submitted to this commission,” the audit commission said.

The PNOC-EC said the arrangement involved tax assumption, not tax exemption, so there was no violation of Sections 8(k) and 12(c) of PD 87 while SPEX and Chevron said tax assumption was not tantamount to tax exemption.

But the CoA said “[t]he tax assumption scheme resulted in the contractors being effectively immune from amendatory income tax laws.”

“Lastly, the DoE submits that it is the policy of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte to honor the government’s contractual obligations under SC 38. However, this allegation is not supported by evidence. While this commission takes note of the public statements made by the President, there is, to date, no official presidential issuance expressing the President’s policy specific to SC 38,’ it said.