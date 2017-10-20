Pay hike for soldiers still in limbo

President Rodrigo Duterte’s promise of doubling the salary of military personnel by January 2018 still hangs, a Palace official admitted Thursday.

Advertisements

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the government has yet to find the money for the salary hike, which will be on top of the salary increase given to state workers under the Salary Standardization Law.

“First and foremost you have to understand that the President is acting like a leader. He’s an inspirational leader. In other words, he’s not a manager who would say, let’s look where do we get this first,” Abella said.

“He’s a person who acts and he trusts that his government will be able to produce. That’s exactly why the people voted him because they see in him hope; to be able to transform the structure which they have already rejected,” he added.

Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno had said that the promised doubling of salary for military personnel by January 2018 will be fulfilled if the administration’s proposed tax reform bill that seeks to increase the excise tax on petroleum products and sugar-sweetened beverages is passed into law.

The House has approved the said measure but it was stalled in the Senate.

The Senate’s version of the tax reform bill will only generate P60 billion based on the estimates of the Finance department. The House version is expected to raise at least P133 billion in revenues.

Diokno had said that the wage hike for soldiers and policemen will be a combination of increases in their basic salary and allowances so that the government will not incur additional costs in paying the pension of retired uniformed personnel.

Asked if the President’s promise to soldiers will be fulfilled, Abella could not give a categorical answer.

“We have to wait until the numbers are in. With due diligence, it will be done. We just have to trust the processes,” he told reporters.