‘Pay more than mandated hiked minimum wage’

BACOLOD CITY: A business leader here urged large scale and multi-national companies to pay more than just the mandated increase in minimum wage increase in Western Visayas, including Negros Occidental, which will take effect on March 15.

Frank Carbon, chief executive officer of Metro Bacolod Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI), said in a statement Tuesday big companies should be excluded from the classification of firms employing less or more than 10 employees’ classifications because they have the capacity to pay more.

These include, among others, those in beverage production and telecommunication, he added.

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB)-6 issued Wage Order No. 23 which provides a P15 to P25 daily wage increase for workers in the private sector.

Carbon, also the regional governor of Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Negros Island Region and Western Visayas, said the RTWPB-6 failed to consider another bracket or category, which should be for workers of these big firms.

He pointed out that workers of large companies should have at least a P40 increase, or bigger than the P15 and P25 to be given by small and medium enterprises.

The new rate for non-agriculture, industrial and commercial firms with more than 10 workers is P323.50, with an increase of P25 from the previous P298.50.

For those with less than 10 workers, the rate is now P271.50, with an increase of P15 from P256.50.

Meanwhile, workers in the agriculture sector will receive of P281.50 and P271.50 for plantation and non-plantation, respectively, after an increase of P15, from the previous respective rates of P266.50 and P256.50.

Carbon said the MBCCI had earlier included in its position paper the creation of another classification that separates large-scale companies from those employing 10 workers and above.