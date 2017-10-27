Pay P2B back rentals, Prieto-Rufinos told

AFTER regaining control of the Mile Long Property, the government notched another legal victory after a Makati court ordered the Prieto-Rufino family to pay P2 billion in back rentals for the disputed prime property.

In a 22-page decision dated October 11, Judge Mary Ann Corpus-Mañalac of the Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 14 favored the bid of the government and the National Power Corp. (Napocor) to end a long-term lease for Mile Long with Sunvar Properties of the Prieto-Rufino family, which also controls the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

President Rodrigo Duterte had launched several tirades against the Inquirer, which had been critical of his presidential campaign and later, his government’s war on drugs.

In August, the Duterte government obtained a Court of Appeals ruling and made good on its threat to seize Mile

Long from the Prieto-Rufino family, which allegedly leased the property during the Marcos regime at a disadvantage to the Philippine government.

The President had also accused the family of non-payment of rentals and tax evasion.

Mile Long occupies several parcels of land between Pasong Tamo and Vito Cruz Extension in Makati, with a total area of 125,607 square meters and covered by four transfer certificates of title.

No right of possession

Mañalac’s ruling affirmed the findings of the Makati Metropolitan Trial Court, with modifications, increasing the payment of back rentals to P1.6 billion. With legal interest, the total amount could reach P2 billion.

This was “reasonable compensation for its occupation of the property,” the ruling stated.

The back rentals were broken down as follows: P630,123,700 from January 1, 2003 to March 31, 2009, and P10,364,000.00 per month from April 1, 2009 until July 31, 2017, with the rate going up by 10 percent annually.

The Makati court also dismissed, for lack of supporting evidence, the claims of Sunvar for improvements and damages, which, the property firm argued, would have diminished the back rentals.

“Clearly from the foregoing discussion, and apart from being unsupported by evidence, there is no basis to award Sunvar its claim for damages for alleged lost of business opportunity, exemplary damages, attorney’s fees and expenses of litigation,” the ruling stated.

“Sunvar has no right to remain in continued possession of the premises; it was rather its refusal to surrender possession of the property upon expiration of the lease agreements that cost its own damages in the form of litigation expense and attorney’s fees,” it added.

In August, a resolution was issued by the Court of Appeals’ 5th Division, headed by Associate Justice Jose Reyes, effectively ordering the Prieto-Rufino family’s Sunvar Properties to immediately vacate Mile Long.

It granted the urgent motion for execution of Solicitor General Jose Calida, which was filed after Sunvar failed to get a temporary restraining order from the Supreme Court. This caused the 5th Division to issue a Writ of Execution Pending Appeal.

The decision to be executed was the ruling of the Makati Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 61 in June 2015 for Sunvar to vacate the Mile Long property in Makati City, and pay government back rentals.

The appeals court took into consideration the continued refusal of the Prieto-Rufino family to vacate the property and the deprivation of the government of possession despite rulings by the Metropolitan Trial Court and the Supreme Court.

P1.25 per square meter

During the Marcos administration, the government and Napocor leased the properties to the Technology Resource Center Foundation, Inc. (TRCFI) for a period of 25 years beginning January 1, 1978 and ending on December 31, 2002, renewable for another 25 years upon mutual agreement of the parties.

On different dates, TRCFI granted Sunvar the option to sublease all portions of the property.

During the period of its sublease, Sunvar introduced improvements consisting of commercial buildings, known today as Premier Cinema, Mile Long Arcade, Makati Creekside Building, Gallery Building and Sunvar Plaza.

On June 3, 2002, Napocor notified the Philippine Development Alternatives Foundation, TRCFI’s successor, of its decision not to renew the contract of lease.

Napocor said its assets would be privatized, and the proposed renewal rate of P1.25 per square meter per annum was grossly prejudicial to the interest of the government as the value of the lands as of 1997 stood at P125,000 per square meter.

On February 22, 2008, the Solicitor General told Sunvar to vacate the property within 30 days or face legal action.