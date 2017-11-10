Pay rules out for non-working days during Asean Summit

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) has come up with the correct pay rules for next week’s special non-working days to give way to the Philippines’ hosting of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit.

The November 13-15 non-working days will cover the National Capital Region (NCR or Metro Manila) and the provinces of Bulacan and Pampanga pursuant to Proclamation 33 issued by President Rodrigo Duterte on October 23, 2017.

“Proper observance of the pay rules on regular holidays and special non-working days will lead to more productive and competent employees. Voluntary compliance with labor laws, including payment of correct wages on holidays, is good for business,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd said on Friday.

Under Labor Advisory No.14-17, the “no work, no pay” rule will apply if the employee did not report for work unless covered by existing company policy or collective bargaining agreement granting payment on a special day.

For work done during a special day, an employee shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her daily rate on the first eight hours of work [(daily rate x 130 percent) plus COLA or cost of living allowance].

For overtime work or services rendered over eight hours, the employee is entitled to an additional 30 percent of his/her hourly rate on said day [hourly rate of the basic daily wage x 130 percent x number of hours worked].

For work done on special day that falls on his/her rest day, an additional 50 percent shall be paid on the daily rate of the employee on the first eight hours of work [(daily rate x 150 percent) plus COLA].

For work done in excess of eight hours that falls on his/her rest day, the employee shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her hourly rate on said day (hourly rate of the basic daily wage x 150 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked).