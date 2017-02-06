Pay your taxes or I’ll kill you, Duterte warns billionaires

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday warned businessmen to pay correct taxes or be killed.

“You sons of whores, pay up or else I’ll kill you. You pay your taxes and pay it correctly because we need it to run government,” Duterte said in his speech at the launching of the “Hardin ng Lunas sa Presidential Security Ground” in Malacañang.

In a speech during the launch of the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s tax campaign for 2017 at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, Duterte assured business tycoons that there will be no corruption in his administration.

“Just pay your taxes correctly, I promise you, there will be no corruption,” the President said.

Duterte also urged BIR employees not to tolerate corrupt taxpayers.

“The first whiff or suggestion of corruption, na manghingi, sampalin at murahin ninyo [slap and curse them],” he said.

In his speech, Duterte also said that he will impose levies on idle lands.

“I will tax idle lands heavily. If it hasn’t been developed for 10, 20 years, I will double or triple your real estate (tax), unless you are willing to lend it to somebody, to the barangay so the people can benefit from it,” Duterte said.

The President also promised to push for land reform under his watch.

CATHERINE S. VALENTE