‘Payao’ in Babuyan face regulation

TO put a stop to overexploitation of fishery resources in Cagayan province, the Babuyan Channel Integrated Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council (IFARMC) has come up with a proposed policy to regulate the deployment of fish aggregating devices (also called payao) and for the management of crab resources.

Advertisements

In Cagayan province coastal and island communities, many fishermen use payao, a type of fish aggregating device, with simply constructed bamboo rafts as floater and just below the waterline, mostly commonly with palm or coconut fronds.

Payao is traditionally bamboo rafts for handline fishing before World War 2. Modern steel payaos use fish lights and fish location sonar to increase yields.

Max Prudencio, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR)-Cagayan valley (Region 2) nformation officer, said the use of “unregulated” payao has been causing overexploitation as well as difficulties in navigation because of the small space between devices.

He identified the towns of Claveria and Santa Ana in Cagayan province where fishermen use fish aggregating device while most of the coastal municipalities have stopped awaiting regulation.

Fishermen in the coastal towns of Gonzaga, Baggao, Aparri, Sanchez Mira, Santa Praxedes, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Buguey, and the island town of Calayan have in the past used unregulated fishing devices including payao.

According to the BFAR, while payao fishing is sustainable on a small scale, its large scale, modern application have been linked to adverse impacts on fish stocks.

“The regulation on payao installation is seen as key policy that will support the Municipal Capture Fisheries in the province,” Prudencio said.

He said IFARMC-drafted regulation will be forwarded to local government units (LGUs) encompassed by the Babuyan Channel for their review and adoption.

The IFARMC is mandated under Republic Act 8550, particularly sections76 to 79. The Babuyan Channel IFARMC covers all coastal municipalities in northern Cagayan including the island town of Calayan.

A marine channel, Babuyan Channel is located in Cagayan province surrounded by Babuyan, Camiguin, Calayan, Fuga and Dalupiri islands in the northern part of the Philipines.

According to the IFARMC, issues on payao fishing include situations where private individuals deploy their payao and benefit solely out from common resource, and some LGUs stopping deployment of teams to regulate payao from lack of municipal ordinances regulating such. Proponents believe that an ordinance will answer both issues.

The IFRAMC-proposed policy include features that will make only duly registered and accredited fisher folk associations eligible to deploy and operate payaos within municipal waters.

And to prevent over-exploitation, the proposed policy also authorizes LGUs to pre-identify payao zones that will be open for application.

According to Prudencio, one important feature of the proposed policy is for payao zones to be no less than five kilometers from each other allowing easy navigation.

He said it also includes a feature strictly allowing only specific fishing gears such as hook and line, and floating fish trap to be used within the payao zones.

Crab resources management

Meanwhile, BFAR said the IFARMC crab fisheries development and management plan (CFDMP) is also seeking to resolve present issues affecting the crab industry in the region.

Prudencio said the issues include high exploitation rate and collection of small- to medium-sized crabs thus affecting resource regeneration.

He said the current crabling collection method is unsustainable, because it affects non-target species that are left to die. Also, mangrove propagules can be destroyed from current collection practices.

“Local fisher folk also have minimal share on the value-chain, as crablets gathered are mostly transported to other regions or provinces,” Prudencio added.

He said IFARMC has agreed to first conduct a study on the crabling industry before crafting management measures including a proposed intervention for fisher folk to be affected.