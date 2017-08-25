PayMaya to double outlets nationwide

DIGITAL financial services provider PayMaya Philippines, Inc. said it is targeting to double its reloading stations in the country from 15,000 this year to 30,000 outlets in 2018 as part of its vision to expand and foster growth.

“We will see in the coming quarters, even with small enterprises, we will double our outlets from 15,000 to 30,000 for 2018,” Mar Lazaro, head of Acquiring at PayMaya Philippines, said at the media launch of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation’s (MPTC) digital tollways program on Tuesday in Quezon City.

The company disclosed that it hit a million users last year, which is why even its big-size touch points nationwide now cater loading services for PayMaya accounts.

“A lot of our Smart Padala Centers, most of them are big-size centers, are now accepting over-the-counter loading of PayMaya accounts,” he said.

PayMaya and MPTC launched the digital tollways program to enable the end-to-end acceptance of contactless card payments at MPTC tollways.

Orlando Vea, PayMaya Philippines president and chief executive officer, said this development in the toll roads system provides convenient service to consumers and would help put the country at the forefront of the region’s digital global economy.

PayMaya recently launched its campaign dubbed as “Millennials Beyond the Selfie,” targeting Filipinos aged 15 to 32 years old, to strengthen its local market reach.

“Their lifestyle will drive society’s socio-economic and cultural development,” PayMaya said.

The company said its financial services allow customers without credit cards and bank accounts to purchase online, pay stores or restaurants without using cash, citing PayMaya-enabled school IDs as cash cards to use for these transactions.

PayMaya Philippines, Inc. is the digital financial services arm of PLDT and Smart’s Voyager Innovation.