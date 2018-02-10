PayMaya inks QR deal with Mercury Drug

PLDT Inc. unit PayMaya has partnered with pharmacy retail chain Mercury Drug to hasten the deployment of its quick response (QR) payment system in the market.

In a statement on Friday, the Pangilinan-led telco said Mercury Drug was the first pharmacy-retail chain in the country to adopt the PayMaya QR, allowing Mercury Drug to use this technology in its payment system.

Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman of PLDT, Smart, Voyager Innovations and PayMaya Philippines, noted the partnership reflects its vision to “accelerate the adoption of cashless payments in the country.”

“This will also cut down the lines in our stores because there is no need to process loose change anymore,” said Mercury Drug Corp. Assistant to the President Steven Que Azcona.

Orlando Vea, Voyager and PayMaya president, added that customers of Mercury Drug can expect “more initiatives in the coming months.”

As PayMaya and Smart Money currently has 8 million users, Vea stressed sealing a deal with one of the leading drugstore chains in the Philippines could help Voyager in realizing its target to reach 30 million clients by 2020.

PayMaya has been teaming up with retail leaders to make its QR system available to Smart Stores, key merchants such as The SM Store; Robinsons Supermarket, and Robinsons Department Store, among others.

PayMaya is the digital payment services unit of Voyager, the digital innovations arm of PLDT Inc.