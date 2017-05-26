PayMaya partners with Muntinlupa govt in digital Care Card Program

PAYMAYA Philippines, a leader in digital financial services, and the Lingkod Muntinlupa Foundation are working together to improve the disbursement of subsidies to citizens and scholars of the Muntinlupa Care Card program.

The Lingkod Muntinlupa Foundation, through its public-private partnership with the City Government of Muntinlupa, provides citizens with Muntinlupa Care Cards that enable them to access services such as free e-jeepney rides, accident financial insurance, healthcare services, and job and livelihood opportunities.

Through the partnership with PayMaya, financial assistance is now disbursed to Muntinlupa Care Card holders digitally at no sign-up cost by giving beneficiaries their own PayMaya cards through which they can receive their subsidies and benefits.

The PayMaya cards are accepted anywhere Visa is honored–even abroad. Muntinlupa Care Card holders can use their PayMaya to transact at physical stores such as groceries, drug stores, restaurants, and malls.

Muntinlupa Care Cards will soon be converted into two-in-one PayMaya IDs, equipping citizens with one card that they can conveniently carry and use anytime, anywhere.

PayMaya allows holders regardless of mobile network–Globe, Smart, TnT—to create an account instantly without having to change their SIM cards to enjoy the benefits of e-cash and the digital economy.

“Our City Government aims to arm our constituents with innovative technologies that open their world to digital possibilities,” said Muntinlupa Mayor Jaime Fresnedi.

“We are on a mission to bring the advantages of digital financial services to more institutions, and to introduce more Filipinos to the opportunities of the digital economy,” said Orlando Vea, president and CEO of Voyager Innovations and PayMaya Philippines.

Muntinlupa Care Card Holders can download the PayMaya app for free from the App Store or Play Store and link it to their card to monitor their balance, purchase discounted prepaid load and data from Smart, TnT, and Globe, and even pay bills. Soon, they will be able to pay government services within the app such as SSS, PAG-IBIG, and PhilHealth.

PayMaya accounts can be upgraded by simply submitting valid IDs within the app to be able send money to other PayMaya users.

According to PayMaya, it has 1 million users to date. PayMaya Philippines, Inc. is the digital financial services arm of PLDT and Smart’s Voyager Innovations.