PayMaya PH rolls out digital aguinaldo service

PayMaya Philippines ramped up its mobile services with the launch of a digital “aguinaldo” service via the Messenger app in partnership with social media giant Facebook.

“Today, just like many facets of our modern lives, sending ‘aguinaldo’ to godchildren during Christmas has now become digital,” Paolo Azzola, chief operating officer and managing director at PayMaya Philippines, said in a statement on Friday.

He said the move was part of the company’s initiative to promote a cashless society in the country.

To use the service, a sender must link their PayMaya account to Messenger by chatting @PayMayaOfficial. If they do not have a PayMaya account yet, they could sign up for an account via Messenger using their mobile number.

“Once the account is linked to Messenger, they can upgrade their accounts to use the ‘Send Aguinaldo’ feature,” the company said.

PayMaya said the service is currently available to Android phones and those with upgraded accounts.

Azzola earlier noted that PayMaya’s online merchants in November saw a six-fold growth in e-payment transactions, reflecting the booming e-payment industry in the country.

“More and more consumers have turned to e-commerce as they see it as a more convenient and cost-effective option to purchase gifts for their family and friends this Christmas season. More brands and online shops have also anchored on this behavior as they move to offer their products and services online and tie it up with an attractive deal to encourage more buyers to spend,” he said.

PayMaya is the digital payment services unit of Voyager Innovations Inc., the digital innovations arm of PLDT Inc.