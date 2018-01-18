PayMaya steps up cashless payment rollout with SM

PLDT Inc. unit PayMaya stepped up its digital presence in the local market with the official launch on Wednesday of a partnership with retail industry leader SM.

PLDT Chair Manny Pangilinan, who led the media launch in Mandaluyong City, said the group’s payment technologies such as the quick response (QR) system have been allowing companies to introduce cashless payment systems to their consumers.

“With companies like SM taking the lead, we’ll see PayMaya QR in a lot more stores and establishments all around the country,” he said.

Chelo Monasterio, president of The SM Store, said the group felt the need to advance its payment system given the changing times.

“We all know that the retail landscape has already changed in a couple of years. We now have to contend with social media, contend with influences like marketing, fast fashion, and services, and of course, online shopping,” she said.

Monasterio added the deal with PayMaya allows them to make this “possible with the help of new technologies.”

Under the partnership with SM Store, shoppers can use their smartphones to purchase at all SM Store outlets across the country.

Last Friday, PayMaya also sealed a partnership with the local franchisee of fast food giant McDonald’s, allowing purchases via card payments from Mastercard and Visa card, including PayMaya Visa cards and Smart Mastercard, in collaboration with PayMaya.

The unit also disclosed online delivery card acceptance for McDonald’s will be available soon, while its QR method will be on board “in a few weeks” at the McCafe BGC Arts Center and McCafe Tagaytay Calamba branches.

PayMaya is the digital payment services unit of Voyager, the digital innovations arm of PLDT Inc.