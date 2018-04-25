PayMaya welcomes BSP’s launch of InstaPay

PLDT’s digital wallet PayMaya is optimistic of bringing more institutions on board its platform following the central bank’s launch of a new electronic fund transfer service.

On Monday, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) introduced InstaPay, which allows customers to transfer peso funds between accounts of participating BSP-accredited banks and electronic money issuers (EMI) in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, PayMaya said it expects to have “more bank and non-bank partners in the coming months as they get accredited by the BSP to be part of InstaPay.”

With the new system, depositors of Asia United Bank, BDO, China Bank, Chinabank Savings, Equicom Savings Bank, Security Bank, and UnionBank may now send money to their PayMaya accounts.

Orlando Vea, president and chief executive officer of PayMaya Philippines, said the initiative would help consumers to “take advantage of the growing digital economy here and around the world.”

PayMaya has recently allowed its users to add money to their accounts via the online bills payment facilities of Unionbank, RCBC, and BDO, among others.

This is on top of the more than 15,000 “Add Money” touchpoints already available to PayMaya users nationwide, including 7-Eleven branches, SM Business Centers, Robinsons Business Centers inside department stores, Touchpay Kiosks, UnionBank ATMs, Shopwise, Wellcome, 2Go, ExpressPay, Cebuana Lhuillier, Palawan Pawnshop branches, and Smart Padala centers, to name a few.

PayMaya has said it targets to cover at least 30 million Filipinos by 2020. PayMaya and Smart Money reportedly have 8 million users at present.

This is in line with the BSP’s vision to increase digital transactions in the Philippines to 20 percent from the current one percent.