Paynor named PH envoy to US

Former military man and longtime diplomat Marciano Paynor was named the new Philippine ambassador to the United States by President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night.

Paynor, a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1971, has been serving as presidential chief protocol officer.

In a chance interview with reporters, the President said Paynor had accepted the post.

The President described Paynor as a seasoned diplomat.

The former lieutenant colonel served as consul general to San Francisco, market analyst at the Philippine Trade Office in Chicago and chief of presidential protocol during the presidency of Fidel Ramos from 1992 to 1997.

Paynor will replace Jose Cuisia.

Robert Borje, the second secretary to the Permanent Mission of the Philippines to the United Nations, will take over Paynor’s post. LLANESCA T. PANTI