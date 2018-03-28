PayPal bullish on PH as freelance work grows

Freelancing is on the rise in the Philippines and those making a living from contract-based work are optimistic about job opportunities, global electronics payments giant Paypal said on Tuesday.

The country, Paypal officials said in a briefing, currently has around 1.5 million freelancers and has “among the largest number of freelance service providers relative to country population at 2 percent.”

Based on a survey for the Global Freelancer Insights Report – Philippines, Paypal found that 86 percent of the respondents expect to be doing “more” or “a lot more” work in the future, with 23 percent also reporting that their business was “growing steadily”.

Abhinav Kumar, PayPal head of strategic partnerships for Southeast Asia, said this presented opportunities for the payments firm.

“The Philippines is one of the fastest growing markets for us in this part of the world,” he told reporters.

“The trends we are seeing not only in the report but also in the ecosystem… gives us confidence that this is a growing industry,” Kumar added.

Nine in 10 of the survey’s Filipino respondents were under 40 and 61 percent were female. Most had been working as freelancers for over a year with a mean time of 2.49 years.

Just over a third, or 34 percent, were involved in data entry and internet research and most, or 60 percent, worked for clients in the United States.

Most, or 58 percent, said that the ability to work from anywhere was the biggest attraction, with other reasons ranging from greater flexibility of schedules to working with other freelancers.

Upwork.com was the top platform choice for 51 percent, followed by Freelancer.com and Shutterstock.com.

Paypal, meanwhile, was the top choice with regard to payment methods with 51 percent using the service in the last 123 months.

“The signals and signs are positive…We believe that we are extremely relevant to this segment given our platform transcends boundaries and allows them to accept payments in multiple currencies,” Kumar said.