PayPal: Social media driving digital payments

Social media platforms are boosting the adoption of digital payments in the Philippines, PayPal said on Monday.

In its “Beyond Networking: Social Commerce as a Driver of Digital Payments” report, which polled 500 consumers and 200 merchants in the country in March and April 2017, the electronics payments giant said these platforms also acted as digital marketplaces for Filipino merchants.

Social commerce, or s-commerce, has emerged as a vital avenue for them to increase the use of digital payments in Asia, with the social media user base seen to hit 1 billion this year, it added.

The 67 million social media users in the country proved to be attractive market for merchants to tap in generating more sales, according to the company.

Eighty-seven percent of Filipino merchants engage in s-commerce, while 74 percent accept payments through mobile wallets.

The three most preferred platforms were PayPal (87 percent), Globe Telecom’s GCash (54 percent), and PLDT-led PayMaya (39 percent).

S-commerce is expected to grow further, as 69 percent of merchant respondents are yet to expand operations in social media platforms, Paypal said.

Consumers who decide to use social media platforms “to sell goods and services, dispose unwanted goods, and monetize their skills and hobbies” can also drive this growth, it added.

“The role of social media has evolved tremendously since it was first introduced a decade-and-a-half ago, and the platform is now being used as a channel for customers to discover and purchase products immediately,” said Rahul Shinghal, managing director for PayPal Southeast Asia and head of merchant support for PayPal Asia Pacific.

“This could not have happened without innovation in payment technology,” he added.