Payton trying to get Spieth, Palmer back in draft room for good luck

The New Orleans Saints might have found an unusual pair of good luck charms for this weekend’s draft.

PGA golfers Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer were in the Saints’ draft room for part of the first round last year, and New Orleans ended up landing a draft class that produced five starters and swept the Rookie of the Year awards.

Now, the Saints have to get Spieth and Palmer back, with both players in town to play together at this weekend’s Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana.

“We’re sending the designer limo for those two,” Payton said after playing in the Celebrity Shootout at TPC Louisiana on Tuesday. “I texted their caddy, James (Edmondson), I said ‘no pressure.’ Hopefully, they’ll come back, they’ll have to wait a little longer than they did a year ago.”

Palmer famously dropped a bit of intelligence after his time in the war room last year; the golfer let it slip the next day that the Saints were targeting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who went to Kansas City at No. 10.

Payton’s not worried about that. For the coach, the proof is in the hardware.

“They provided an element of good luck,” Payton said. “For them, I think seeing it and a year later, looking at what took place, the success of it, makes them appreciate it.”

TNS