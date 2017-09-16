Payumo shines in CEO Golf Classic

Tonito Payumo fired a two-under 70 to claim the championship in Class A of the John Clements 2nd CEO Golf Classic last September 8 at the Manila Golf and Country Club in Harvard Road, Taguig City.

Payumo won via countback against second placer Jun Arceo, who finished with an identical 70.

Marcus Wyatt, meanwhile, topped Class B division with an even-par 72 over runner-up Yoichi Kato, who posted the same finish but lost via countback.

In Class C, Takaaki Kawamura bested Peter Coyiuto with a 71 net score while ladies champion Denise Tambuatco beat Slyvette Tankiang with 70.

The by-invitation tournament followed a System 36 mode of play.

Some of the notable guests in attendance were Emperador Distillers COO Gerardo Francia, president Carol Dominguez, and John Clements CEO Carlito Realuyo and Edward Unson.

More than 30 Japanese CEOs also joined the charity event with the The Chosen Children Foundation as the beneficiary.

Unionbank’s James Illeto led the ceremonial tee off.