PBA All-Star unfolds in Digos

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel’s multi-titled coach Tim Cone will guide the Mindanao squad when it battles Gilas Pilipinas under Meralco head coach Norman Black tonight in the first leg of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) 2018 All-Star break at the Davao Del Sur Coliseum in Digos, Davao Del Sur.

The two-time grand slam coach will be parading Jio Jalalon, Scottie Thompson, Mark Barroca, Peter June Simon, Mac Belo, Baser Amer, Cyrus Baguio, Rafi Reavis, Sonny Thoss, Carlo Lastimosa, JP Erram and RR Garcia as the all-star hoops action explodes today.

“It’s always an honor coaching in the All Star and playing against Norman (Black). I’m looking forward — tongue in cheek — to starting Mac Belo at center and Scottie as power forward against June Mar and Japeth,” said Cone via text message.

“We’ll certainly be the underdogs but we’ll see what we can do to pull a surprise.”

On the other side, Black is happy to coach the current crème de la crème of Philippine basketball.

“It’s always an honor to be involved in the PBA All-Star week because it’s a way to give a little bit back to the fans. It’s also a pleasure to be working with some of the best players in the country which does not happen everyday,” said Black also through a text message.

“To be honest I have not been involved with the Philippine team for the last two years, which means I’m not too familiar with their system,” added Black. “Having said that, I think the best thing for me to do is to throw the ball up and get out of the way of the players. Give them a chance to just go out and entertain the fans.”

Under Black will be June Mar Fajardo, Terrence Romeo, Japeth Aguilar, Troy Rosario, Calvin Abueva, Carl Bryan Cruz, Jayson Castro, Allein Maliksi, Gabe Norwood, Roger Pogoy, Matthew Wright and rookie Kiefer Ravena.

Ushering in the 7:30 p.m. game is a three-point shooting contest among PBA legend Allan Caidic, Secretary Bong Go, Kenneth Duremdes, Senator Manny Pacquiao, Simon, Presidential son-in-law Mans Carpio, Thompson and Major Michael Sabsal.

After Digos, the PBA All-Star Luzon leg Luzon will be held in Batangas on Friday. The Visayas leg of the tournament will be held in Iloilo on Sunday.