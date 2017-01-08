PBA D-League kicks off January 19

Jeron Teng makes his much-awaited debut when the 2017 Philippine Basketball Associatin D-League Aspirants’ Cup opens on January 19 at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The De La Salle University standout leads AMA Online Education as it opens the festivities against Province of Batangas at 3 p.m. for the lone game of the opener.

The duel will commence following the opening ceremonies scheduled at 2 p.m.

Ten teams will battle for the title this conference, with Cafe France, Tanduay, and Racal emerging as favorites for the plum.

The tournament will be played on a single round robin format, with teams playing nine games each. The top two teams will proceed outright to the semifinals, while squads ranked three to six will advance to the quarterfinals, with teams three and four owning twice-to-beat advantages. The bottom four teams will be eliminated.

Winners of the said quarterfinals series will face off against the top two seeds in a best-of-3 series, while the Finals will also be contested in a best-of-3 championship tiff.

Games will be played on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays with game times set at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.