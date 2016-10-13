PBA extends rookie draft deadline for application

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) has moved to October 19 (from October 14) the deadline for application in the 2016 PBA Rookie Draft as the league is still finalizing a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

The MOA sets the guidelines and parameters of a proposed two separate drafts in the 2016 draft exercise slated on October 30.

The plan is to hold the regular draft and a special one involving 12 Gilas cadet players to be drafted by the 12 PBA ball clubs.

But at press time, SBP President Al Panlilio said they have yet to complete a 12-man roster.

Mac Belo, Kevin Ferrer, Roger Pogoy, Mike Tolomia Russell Escoto, Ed Daquiaog and Jio Jalalon are among those expected to make the new Gilas team. Still uncertain is the status of Bobby Ray Parks and Kiefer Ravena who are trying their luck in the NBA D-League.

Meanwhile, the regular draft pool has got an added first-round potential in former Philippine Youth and Racal guard Raphael Banal.

Banal, an Ateneo Blue Eaglet who played college ball for Victory University then Hope International in the US, is among the latest players who made themselves available for the coming draft.

Among the early birds are former Gilas cadet Carl Bryan Cruz, Mapua’s Joseph Eriobu and Jessie Saitanan. St. Clare College’s Raymond Jamito and Jayson Ibay, University of the East’s Jairold Flores and Erwin Duran.

Others already in the list are Ryan Arambulo, Rashawn McCarthy, Timothy Habelito, Cedrick Ablaza, Jaycee John Asuncion, Jericho de Guzman, Aaron Jeruta, Billy Ray Robles, Jan Niccolo Jamon, Levi Hernandez, Ryusei Koga, John Pontejos, Joeffrey Javillonar, Tristan Perez, Edzel Mag-isa, Jerald Cueto, Joshua Alolino, Reden Celda and Charley Caluya.

The top pick in the 2016 Draft belongs to the Blackwater Elite.

Phoenix Petroleum is No. 2 with the draft rights the team earned from a previous trade deal with Star.

Third is Barangay Ginebra (from Phoenix), followed by Mahindra, Star (from GlobalPort), San Miguel Beer (from NLEX), Meralco, NLEX (from TNT KaTropa), Rain or Shine, Ginebra, Alaska and Phoenix (from San Miguel) to round out the first round.

Draft order in the second round is NLEX (from Blackwater), Rain or Shine (from Star), GlobalPort (from Phoenix), Meralco (from Mahindra), Alaska (from Globalport), Rain or Shine (from NLEX), GlobalPort (from Meralco), Phoenix (from TNT), Rain or Shine, Mahindra (from Ginebra), Alaska and Phoenix (from San Miguel).