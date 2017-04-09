PBA to give away free tickets for anniversary twinbill

Heads up, PBA fans! You can join the league’s anniversary celebration for free.

The PBA announced on Saturday night that it will give away 1,000 free general admission tickets for its doubleheader right on the league’s foundation day on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

Commissioner Chito Narvasa said in a statement that this is the league’s way of saying “thank you” to the fans who have been its stronghold for the past 42 years.

“We owe our fans a great deal of gratitude. They are the reason why the PBA remains strong through these years. We can’t thank them enough,” said Narvasa.

Narvasa vowed that as the league enters its 43rd year, “All we can offer them is a promise that the Commissioner’s Office, the team owners and the Board of Governors will continue to work hard to ensure them of top notch games. We are also improving on our social media platform to keep them informed on all the happenings around the league and get them closer to their favorite players. Your PBA is not just about its officials, its teams, its players. Dahil ang PBA ay ikaw, ako, tayong lahat, we are PBA.”

Aside from the free tickets, the PBA will raffle off smartphones, TV sets, and other prizes.

The fans will also be treated to hard-pounding action as Alaska and Mahindra will square off at 4:30 p.m. and Ginebra and Star will collide in the latest installment of the “Manila Clasico” at 6:45 p.m.

PNA