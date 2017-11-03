PBA governors to resolve crisis

Team governors in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) have agreed to resolve the league’s current leadership crisis according to a statement released to the media a day after the PBA Board declared that it is not renewing the term of Chito Narvasa as commissioner in Season 43.

“We trust we would be able to resolve issues concerning Commissioner Narvasa’s tenure and other matters regarding the PBA’s future direction in the upcoming Annual Planning set on Nov. 14, with fitting dignity and decorum.

In the meantime, we appeal to the other members of the board to refrain from issuing any statement, making further comments, assumptions and judgments until after we deliberate on, and settle, this standoff.

Accordingly, the PBA will proceed with the normal course of its business operations within the parameters of its bylaws and Constitution.

All five teams composed of San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra, Star Hotshots, Globalport and Kia Picanto will also continue to make available its players to the Philippine team that is preparing for the Fiba-Asia World Cup qualifier and other league functions. We believe this should not be adversely affected by the board members’ differences in opinion,” reads part of the statement released by San Miguel Corportation.

Incoming chairman Ramoncito Fernandez of Northern Luzon Expressway welcomed the development. Fernandez is one of the seven team governors who signed the resolution not to renew Narvasa’s term on Thursday. The other signatories were Raymond Zorilla of Phoenix, Dicky Bachmann of Alaska, Patrick Gregorio of TNT, Mamerto Mondragon of Rain or Shine, Siliman Sy of Blackwater and Al Panlilio of Meralco.

“We welcome the opening of the communication channel and I’m hoping that we can talk and settle all things first before we go to Los Angeles, USA for our annual planning session on November 14,” Fernandez told The Manila Times in a phone interview.

“Definitely we’re agreeing to the truce. Hopefully I’m in the process of calling a meeting this coming Monday to settle everything for the sake of the league. I hope all 12 members will attend the meeting,” added Fernandez, noting that the decision not to renew Narvasa’s term remains.

