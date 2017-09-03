PBA honors PH SEAG, FIBA Asia Cup squads

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) paid tribute to the Gilas Pilipinas squad that captured the gold medal in the just-concluded Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Players and coaching staff were honored prior the second match between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Star on Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Feted were members of the coaching staff headed by coach Chot Reyes and chief deputy Jong Coach and players Baser Amer, Mike Tolomia, Troy Rosario, Carl Bryan Cruz, Kiefer Ravena, Christian Standhardinger, Bobby Ray Parks, Reymar Jose, Von Pessumal and Almon Vosotros.

Kobe Paras was already in the United States.

The Philippines swept its opposition in the biennial meet including a 94-55 demolition of Indonesia in the gold-medal match. It was the country’s 12th straight gold medal in the competition.

Also honored were members of the Gilas Pilipinas squad that placed seventh in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asia Cup in Beirut, Lebanon.

The PH 5, bannered by veterans Jayson Castro, Terrence Romeo and Gabe Norwood, missed the medal round despite sweeping its preliminary games in Group B including a 96-87 upset win over defending champion China.

But the Nationals were demolished by long-time tormentor South Korea in the quarterfinal round, 86-118, and lost to host Lebanon, 87-106, in the classification phase.

They salvaged some pride after eking out a 75-70 win over Jordan to finish seventh in the 16-nation tournament.

JOSEF RAMOS