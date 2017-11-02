PBA leadership issue affects Gilas’ preparations

Gilas Pilipinas was supposed to convene on Friday as the PH 5 prepares for the coming International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asian Qualifiers for the 2019 World Cup starting November 24.

But with the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), the major player in the formation of the national team, experiencing a leadership crisis following the non-renewal of Chito Narvasa’s term as commissioner of the league, head coach Chot Reyes is now searching for answers on how he could prepare the squad.

“(I) Don’t know yet. I can’t say anything as of now due to current PBA issues,” said Reyes when asked by reporters if they will resume their training at the Meralco gym.

With two weeks left before the Asian Qualifiers, Reyes has yet to announce his 24-man pool although assistant coach Josh Reyes said a list was already submitted to the FIBA.

In their previous arrangement, each PBA team will release one player to the pool plus the Gilas cadets players. Some teams, like TNT KaTropa, Alaska, Rain or Shine, Meralco and NLEX have loaned multiple players to the pool.

Interestingly, these teams, along with Blackwater, have supported the decision not to renew the contract of Narvasa for the coming Season 43.

Representatives from the San Miguel Corporation (SMC) bloc (San Miguel Beer, Star and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel), GlobalPort and Kia did not attend the special board meeting on Thursday that saw the ouster of Narvasa from his post.

Rickie Santos was named the officer in charge of the league.

Gilas 5’s first game in the home-and-away qualifiers is against Japan on November 25 in Tokyo. The Filipino cagers will meet Taiwan at home on November 27.

Gilas is gearing up for a home-and-away game on November 25 against Japan in Tokyo. The team will then face the Taiwan squad in Manila on November 27.

The PH 5 is scheduled to meet Australia on February 22 next year and Taiwan anew on February 29.