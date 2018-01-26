PBA names Marcial as league’s 10th commissioner

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Board has named Willie Marcial as the league’s 10th commissioner on Thursday at the PBA Office in Libis, Quezon City.

The board unanimously voted for Marcial, giving him a three-year term to run the Asia’s first professional basketball league.

“It was an appointment without any objection. As you know, the PBA board had gone through a very difficult time before the opening of the season and we’re looking for somebody that can put it together and help us heal the process,” chairman Ricky Vargas of TNT KaTropa said.

“There will be a lot of changes as we move along. One of these changes that will happen is the PBA by-laws. It’s important that we need somebody who understands the PBA, somebody who grew up in the PBA, who understand the by-laws and who has been mentored by various types of commissioners from the past,” Vargas added.

Marcial was named officer in charge at the start of the league’s season after Chito Narvasa tendered his resignation in the morning of the opening day last December 17.

The former PBA statistician and floor director was tasked by the board to look after the league for one month as they search for Narvasa’s replacement.

The board did not look far and promoted the 56-year old Marcial as the PBA’s commissioner unanimously.

“If we put a fresh face, he may not be able to achieve what we want to achieve to hasten the healing process. So, the challenge for Willie is to become the healing commissioner. It’s a challenge for him but I don’t say that the other candidates are not good,” he added.

Vargas added that Marcial will remain as the league’s media bureau head and was given power by the board to form his own team.

Marcial said his appointment was a blessing but admitted it surprised him.

“It has not sink in yet. This will be a big challenge. The decision came from them (board) for us to be united,” said Marcial in Filipino.

Among his main goals right now is to help the campaign of Gilas Pilipinas in international tournaments. And the board agreed also on his proposal to allow teams to loan as many players they want to the national pool.

“My vision for Gilas is to have the whole country cheering for them every game,” he said.

Marcial as the league’s 10th commissioner joins the rank of Leo Prieto, Mariano Yenko, Rudy Salud, Rey Marquez, Jun Bernardino, Noli Eala, Sonny Barrios, Chito Salud and Narvasa.

