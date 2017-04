For the second time in five years, the Philippine Basketball Association All-Star Game ended in a draw. The game between the Mindanao PBA All Stars and the Gilas Pilipinas ended 114-114, on Wednesday at the Xavier University gym in Cagayan De Oro City.

TNT’s Troy Rosario and Phoenix’s Matthew Wright were both awarded the Most Valuable Player plum after the event.

JOSEF T. RAMOS