PBAPC Annual Awards unfold Nov 30

THE Philippine Basketball Association Press Corps (PBAPC) honors the players and personalities who excelled in the season just passed through the 24th staging of its Annual Awards on November 30 at the Gloria Maris Restaurant at the Gateway Mall in Cubao.

Highlight of the formal gathering is the presentation of the Virgilio ‘Baby’ Dalupan Coach of the Year trophy named after the prodigious late mentor considered as one of the brilliant coaching minds the country ever produced.

Alongside the Coach of the Year honor, also to be distinguished is the Danny Floro Executive of the Year award who’s being named after the amiable former team owner of the fabled Crispa Redmanizers.

Since 1993, the recognition has been given out on a yearly basis by the PBAPC, composed of the men and women representing the country’s daily broadsheets, tabloids, and websites who regularly cover the PBA beat. The awards are also separate from the regular ones handed out by the pro league at season’s end.

Also to be recognized are the other regular fare of the gala presented by Cignal, such as the Defensive Player of the Year, Mr. Quality Minutes, and The “Bogs Adornado” Comeback Player of the Year in honor of the league’s former three-time MVP and Hall of Famer.

Others to be cited are the All-Rookie team, Scoring champion, Order of Merit – given to the one who had the most number of Player of the Week honor given out by the PBAPC – and the All-Interview team, which is now on its second straight year.

For the first time in the awards’ night history, the group will also honor the ‘Game of the Season,’ which goes to the teams that provided the most intense and memorable match of the year.

Likewise, the official PBAPC Facebook page would be launched during the affair to be hosted by lovely courtside reporter Rizza Diaz and veteran broadcaster Sev Sarmenta.