PBB alumnus Bailey May makes it to Simon Fuller’s global pop group

Former “Pinoy Big Brother: 737” housemate and Star Magic teen star Bailey May is officially part of the global pop group Now United formed by “American Idol” creator and Spice Girls talent manager, Simon Fuller.

Based on the teaser released online, Now United is described as a “new interactive pop group for a new generation where incredible young performers from all over the world come together to sing and dance.”

Representing the Philippines, May is 11th artist who was revealed on Thursday via Instagram. The other 11 performers who are part of the 14-member group are Lamar from United Kingdom, Josh from Canada, Shivani from India, Heyoon from South Korea, Any from Brazil, Hina from Japan, Noah from USA, Diarra from Senegal, Joalin from Finland, Sofya from Russia and Krystian of China.

In August, the 15-year-old Filipino-British went to the United States to be part of the Now United boot camp along with ABS-CBN talents Ylona Garcia, AC Bonifacio, and Jane de Leon.

As an official member of Now United, May will work with Grammy Award winner RedOne, composer for Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, and Shakira, among others. RedOne is “fully committed” to write Now United’s first album.

Likewise, the pop group will be working with top influential choreographers Kyle Hanagami and WildaBeast.