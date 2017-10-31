PBB profit declines 30.4% to P466.1M

PHILIPPINE Business Bank (PBB) said on Monday its net income for the first nine months of the year dropped by 30.4 percent to P466.1 million from P670 million last year on lower trading gains.

Roland Avante, president and chief executive officer of PBB, told the local bourse that PBB limited its trading activities this year amid expectations that interest rates will go up.

“Due to the lack of trading opportunities this year brought about by the pressure on interest rates to go up, PBB felt it was prudent to limit trading activities this year. Trading gains were at P16.7 million, lower by almost P270 million year-over-year,” he said.

In addition, he said PBB’s loan loss provisioning increased 195.2 percent to P177.1 million in line with the changing regulatory requirements and the implementation of Philippine Financial Reporting Standards 9.

“The bank also incurred expenses of about P76.1 million comprised of agri-agra penalties from 2014 to 2016 and other one-time expenses. These are the reasons why net income was lower by P200 million,” he added.

However, nine-month core income grew 50.6 percent to P673.7 million. Net interest income for the third quarter rose 19 percent to P2.2 billion on the strong performance of loans and other receivables, which increased 37.4 percent to close the third quarter at P65.1 billion.

“Our loan portfolio expanded over 37 percent to P65 billion while our deposits are up almost 24 percent to P67 billion, and our total resources grew over 22 percent to P80 billion,” Avante said.

PBB currently has 142 branches after the transition of Bataan Savings and Loan Bank (BSLB) branches to PBB this October. PBB is looking at increasing its branch network to 152 with 10 more branches from the acquired Insular Savers Bank.