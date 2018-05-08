PCA pushes for increased coco content in biofuels

The Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) has called on the National Biofuels Board (NBB) to raise to 5 percent the coco methyl ester (CME) content in biodiesel to boost the price of crude coconut oil (CNO).

The current biodesel blend is only 2 percent CME and 98-percent regular diesel, the PCA said in a statement on Monday.

The increase “could effectively support coconut farmers and farmworkers” who are threatened by falling CNO prices in the international market, PCA Administrator Romulo J. de la Rosa said.

“The first increase can be from 2 percent to 3 percent starting August 1. This means the biodiesel blend to be sold in the domestic market should have 3-percent CME and 97-percent regular diesel starting August 1,” he added, noting that this increase can be staggered.

A higher CME content could increase demand for copra and CNO, making their prices more buoyant, according to him.

The price of CNO has declined by over 40 percent in the last few months by the “glut in supply in the world market of vegetable oils,” PCA said.

Its buying price of CNO dropped to $1,100 (P56.985.50) per ton from $1,850 (P95,839.25). If world prices of copra and CNO keep falling, the agency said this could reduce coconut farmers’ already low incomes.

Philippine biodiesel has the lowest percentage of vegetable oil mixed with regular diesel in Southeast Asia.

Malaysia and Thailand have at least 7 percent and Indonesia has as much as 20 percent of CME in their mix.

Meanwhile, PCA said its proposal aligned with the Philippine Energy Plan 2012-2030, which called for CME content in biodiesel to rise to at least 5 percent.

The oil industry have until August to adjust to the new formula. The agency hopes the NBB would decide on the 5-percent increase by December.

It is also pushing the board to “act fast before copra and CNO prices further plummet to crisis level,” PCA said.

“The coconut industry needs policy action now,” de la Rosa said.