PCC approves Maple purchase of Microsemi stake

The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) has approved Maple Acquisition Corp.’s purchase of shares in Microsemi Corp.

In a commission decision dated May 10, PCC said the deal did not result in a substantial decrease in competition, “due to the parties’ limited presence and operations in the country.”

The decision came after Microchip Technology Inc. (Microchip) and Microsemi signed an agreement in which Microchip subsidiary Maple will acquire the latter for $68.78 (P3,583.30) a share in cash.

Headquartered in Arizona, Microchip designs, manufactures and supplies microcontroller, mixed-signal, analog and Flash-IP solutions for use in embedded control applications.

California-based Microsemi offers semiconductor and system solutions for aerospace and defense, communications, data center and industrial markets.

PCC is mandated under Republic Act 10667, or the Philippine Competition Act of 2015, to review mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures of firms across all sectors.