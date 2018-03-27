PCC awaits details of Uber sale to Grab

Grab and Uber should notify the Philippine Competition Competition (PCC) if a just-announced merger of their Southeast Asian operations meets review thresholds, regulators said on Monday.

“No notification has been filed at the PCC yet by Grab or Uber to date,” PCC Chairman Arsenio M. Balisacan said following the news that Uber was selling its Southeast Asian business to rival Grab.

“If the parties meet the new threshold, now set at P2 billion for size of transaction and P5 billion for size of party, they should notify the PCC within 30 days after signing of their definitive agreement,” Balisacan added.

The PCC, the country’s antitrust body, is mandated under the 2015 Philippine Competition Act to review mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures of firms across all sectors that meet a certain threshold to ensure that these deals will not harm the interests of consumers.

The PCC earlier this month raised the merger review threshold from P1 billion to P2 billion for “size of transaction” and P5 billion for “size of person” to reflect the country’s inflation and economic growth.

Size of person refers to the value of assets or revenues of the ultimate parent entity of at least one of the parties, while size of transaction refers to the value of the assets or revenues of the acquired entity.