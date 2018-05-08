PCC finally clears Udenna-KGL deal

Competition authorities have allowed Dennis Uy’s Udenna Corp. and Dutch firm KGL Investment B.V. to complete a merger after earlier voiding the deal.

The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) said both parties had finally complied with regulatory conditions and paid a P19.6-million fine for consummating the transaction without the proper clearance.

The PCC declared the $120-million merger void in February after finding out that a July 28, 2916 share purchase agreement had been finalized on August 19, 2016 without the parties involved notifying the competition body.

“The parties then filed their notification on March 23 and entered the Phase 1 review on April 5. The firms also paid the fine on April 19 at the National Treasury as part of the compliance order,” the PCC said.

“The acqusition by Udenna Corporation of 100 percent of the outstanding stock of KGL Investment B.V. is not likely to result in lessening of competition within the Philippine market,” it added.

Udenna is a holding company whose units are engaged in businesses ranging from the distribution and sale of fuel products and lubricants, logistics, ship management, operation of oil depots and storage facilities, property and waste management and environmental services.

KGLI-BV, meanwhile, holds a minority interest in KGLI-NM Holdings, Inc. whose subsidiary, shipping firm Negros Navigation Co., Inc., in turns owns logistics company 2Go Group, Inc. (2Go). KGLI-BV has a minor effective ownership in Nenaco and 2Go.