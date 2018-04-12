PCC okays City Savings buyout of PR Savings

THE Philippine Competition Commission has approved City Savings Bank Inc.’s acquisition of Philippine Resource Savings Bank Corporation (PR Savings).

In a decision, the PCC said the deal “is not likely to result in a substantial lessening of competition in the relevant market.”

City Savings Bank, the thrift banking arm of Union Bank of the Philippines, entered into a share purchase agreement on December 29, 2017 with all of the common shareholders of PR Savings Bank.

City Savings is the 5th largest thrift bank in the Philippines in terms of assets. It provides a range of mass market finance products and services such as salary loans to public and private school teachers, pension loans to Government Service Insurance System and Social Security System pensioners, overseas Filipino workers loans and traditional deposit products.

PR Savings Bank and the sellers, meanwhile, are members of or are associated with the ROPALI Group of Companies—a conglomerate engaged in motorcycle and agricultural machinery trade.

PR Savings Bank is based in Isabela and is the 14th largest thrift bank in the country. It is primarily engaged in motorcycle and agri-machinery loans and some teachers’ salary loans.

The transaction involves the purchase of 127.72 million common shares of the capital stock in PR Savings Bank by City Savings.

The shares represent 100 percent of the issued and outstanding common shares of PR Savings Bank, which is approximately 66.27 percent of its total issued and outstanding capital stock.

City Savings will eventually purchase all of the remaining preferred shares of PR Savings Bank, and thereafter, merge with the latter (with City Savings as the surviving entity), upon securing the approvals of the pertinent regulatory government agencies.

“The Commission hereby resolves that it will take no further action with respect to the transaction,” the PCC said.

Anna Leah E. Gonzales