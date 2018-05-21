PCC okays Rockwell Collins buyout

THE Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) has given its nod to United Technologies Corp.’s acquisition of Rockwell Collins Inc.

In a commission decision dated May 15, 2018, the PCC said the transaction would not result in a substantial lessening of competition in relevant markets “as the geographic market for airplane parts and services is global in scope.”

“The parties have negligible or limited operations in the Philippines. Sufficient competitive constraints remain from participants in the market for supply of airplane parts and services,” it said.

Consequently, it said “the Commission hereby resolves that it will take no further action with respect to the Transaction.”

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, USA, is a provider of high technology products and services to the building and aerospace industries.

Rockwell Collins Inc., based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, USA, is a manufacturer and supplier of aviation and integrated solutions and also manufactures aircraft cabin interior products. Rockwell has a limited business presence in Batangas, Philippines, PCC said.

UTC and Rockwell Collins reached a definitive agreement on September 4, 2017, under which UTC will acquire Rockwell Collins for a total transaction value of approximately $30 billion, including Rockwell Collins’ net debt. After the transaction, UTC will own all of Rockwell Collins’ shares and have sole control over Rockwell Collins.

“The proposed transaction will be implemented through the merger of Rockwell Collins with and into Riveter Merger Sub Corp., a subsidiary of UTC,” the PCC said.

After implementation, Riveter Merger Sub Corp. will cease to exist, and Rockwell Collins will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of UTC. Rockwell Collins and UTC Aerospace Systems will then be integrated to create a new business unit named Collins Aerospace Systems.